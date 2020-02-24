Escaped inmate has Paintsville ties

A McCracken County escaped inmate, with Paintsville ties, is on the run after Kentucky State Police said he walked off a work-release program.

Troopers with Kentucky State Police said Daniel E. Bell Jr., 35, of Paintsville, was last seen at Brooks Stadium.

He was part of a work-release program around 5:40 p.m. Sunday evening.

Troopers believed he stole a maroon 2000 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck. The truck has a KY registration of 055-VVX.

Troopers said Bell may heading towards Paintsville, but they are not for certain.

Bell is 6'2 and weighs 218 pounds. He has blonde hair and blue eyes.

If you have any information, call Kentucky State Police Post 1 at 1-270-856-3721.

