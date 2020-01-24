McConnell welcomes Kentuckians to D.C. for the March for Life

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) welcomed Kentuckians who joined the annual March for Life in Washington D.C.

“I welcome all of this year’s demonstrators, especially the hundreds of Kentuckians who made the trip this year, including my friend Margie Montgomery and Kentucky Right to Life. Thank you for coming. Your peaceful advocacy and moral courage are inspiring," McConnell said.

McConnell added the Senate cannot vote on pro-life legislation Friday due to the ongoing impeachment trial.

President Donald Trump was the first president to attend the March for Life. He sent members of his administration to speak at the march and said a few words himself via a video link.

McConnell commended President Trump for joining the march.

“I am grateful to President Trump for making history today. His historic decision to stand with you in person underscores his firm commitment to this fundamental issue." McConnell stated.

