Watch: Mitch McConnell makes remarks about flooding in Eastern Kentucky

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell spoke to the Senate about the recent flooding in Eastern Kentucky.

Mitch McConnell, politician serving as Kentucky’s senior United States Senator and as Senate Majority Leader., Photo Date: June 6, 2018 / Source: Fox News / YouTube via MGN

"Heavy rainfall last week damaged homes, businesses, & infrastructure in Southeastern Kentucky. I’m grateful to the first responders who’ve helped many out of harm’s way. My team and I stand ready to work with local officials in the recovery process." McConnell said in a Tweet.

You can watch the full video above.