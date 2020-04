Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is reporting his biggest fundraising quarter ever.

McConnell's campaign says they raised nearly $7.5 million dollars in the first three months of 2020.

The Republican incumbent is up for re-election this fall.

On the democratic side, state representative Charles Booker, retired marine Amy McGrath, farmer Mike Broihier and mental health counselor Jimmy Ausbrooks are all looking to take on McConnell in November.