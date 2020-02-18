Mayor: "This is the entire communities plan", Strategic plan to move Hazard forward finalized

Could this be the beginning of a new chapter? A finalized strategic plan was presented by the Kentucky League of Cities Monday night.

Many look to the plan as a road map for the future of Hazard, and several factors were considered.

"We personally interviewed over 100 people that represented different aspects of the community," said Tad Long, Director of Community Development for Kentucky League of Cities.

Long says normally this process is a fight between city and county but in Hazard that was not the case. "Everyone is really enthusiastic about the community, and really wants things to be better," he said.

Happy Mobelini, Mayor of Hazard, could not agree more. "It is not just a plan that is for the city commissioners, or for the mayor or the people that work for the city. This is the entire communities plan."

When Long began working with government officials, he found the city already had six previous plans in the works. Now wiped away, some may wonder, " What makes this plan different?"

"Because it is doable," said Mobelini.

What is the plan? It is made up of three recommendations.

First, jobs and workforce. This is something every city looks for, but the approach taken was different. Long said he asked different questions.

"What kind of jobs do you want? How do you keep people here? And a number of high school students want to stay here," he said.

Secondly, communication and empowerment. With a large amount of ideas there is no one person to approve plans. Kentucky League of Cities, hopes to see more organization to put those ideas together.

"Using the mayor and county judge as a convener and saying what is it that you want to do? And yes proceed, that is part of our plan," said Long.

Thirdly, accountability. How good is an idea without expecting a result?

"Who is going to get it done and when are they going to get it done," he said.

All these factors and the city and county on one accord, they are confident Hazard can become a hub once again.