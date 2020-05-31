Mayor Fischer announces 40 arrests, shots fired within Louisville protests Saturday evening

In a Sunday morning update at the Big Four Bridge, Mayor Greg Fischer said that protests in the streets of Louisville Saturday night were “significantly more peaceful” compared to the Thursday and Friday night protests.

Our sister station WAVE reports protests continued for a third night in a row in Louisville calling for justice for Breonna Taylor.

Fischer said he thanked Governor Beshear’s assistance in bringing in the Kentucky National Guard into the city and enforcing a dusk-until-dawn curfew that went into effect Saturday night.

The mayor announced that so far 40 arrests had been made due to last night’s protest and that more details would be released as they become available.

LMPD Chief of Public Services Amy Hess also said that police were looking into whether these protesters arrested reside within Louisville or not.

There were also confirmed reports of looting and burglary over Saturday night but stated there were less than on Friday. The Mayor said the looters were exploiting sincere protest and using it as a cover to steal from innocent people.

Mayor Fischer said that three officers had been shot at during the protests around 9th and Broadway, but none of the officers received any injuries.

The curfew plan was announced it would be the same as Saturday, starting at 9:00 p.m. and going until 6:00 a.m.

The mayor asked for protesters to continue protesting peacefully and to continue making their voices heard.

Fischer also thanked the family of Breonna Taylor for calling on peaceful protests for justice.