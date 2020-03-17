Mayor: Corbin alcohol tax suspended for restaurants

During a meeting on Monday night, the Corbin City Commission agreed to suspend the three percent alcohol tax and transient tax, amid COVID-19.

Mayor Suzie Razmus says the suspension is in place to help restaurant owners pay their employees while the businesses are restricted to carry-out only sales.

"It gives them a little bit of wiggle room. Where hopefully, they can pay their employees a little longer. We are just trying to do everything we can to stick together and get through this," said Razmus.

Razmus' second-biggest concern was the overwhelming panic she has seen over the last several days.

"It is really important for us to remember that everybody is under a tremendous amount of stress right now. There is no need to panic, we're going to get through this. We need to be good neighbors, we need to remember to be kind to each other," said Razmus. "And just, leave things on the shelves at the grocery store. It's going to be okay."

There will be a press conference held with city and county officials in the Corbin area on Friday to address any COVID-19 related concerns.