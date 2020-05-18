'Matewan Massacre' a century ago embodied miners' struggles

There are bullet holes in the wall of a former post office in Matewan, West Virginia, reminders of how Appalachian coal miners fought to improve the lives of workers a century ago.

On May 19, 1920, a coal company's hired guns evicted some families from their homes in retaliation for the miners' attempts to unionize.

A group led by Matewan Police Chief Sid Hatfield challenged them and 10 people were killed; Hatfield was later gunned down as well.

The Matewan Massacre shows how the United Mine Workers had to fight for wages, health and safety benefits many workers now enjoy.