Massive boulder almost crushes family's home with them inside

For more than a decade, Angela Combs and her family of five have called their little house along HWY-11 in Clay County home.

But during the past three weeks, they have found themselves without a place to call home.

On December 22, the family was spending a normal day in their house. Angela, her husband and her three kids were all inside when they heard a loud noise.

"It started out like a loud rumble, like a thunder, and then all of a sudden he [her husband] says run and the house starts shaking and I grab the baby and run to the porch," she said.

A massive boulder broke free from the mountainside. Angela's husband watched as other smaller rocks darted by the home.

One rock destroyed a small cage, another took out their shed.

The boulder itself, larger than the home, halted right before hitting the house.

"Very thankful! I know that wasn't nothing but the Lord stopped that," she added.

She is thankful they are all alive, but the home itself is no longer safe to live in. The family moved most of their belonging from the house and, in the meantime, they are living with Angela's mother-in-law.

Since the boulder is on private property, the county and state cannot help.

"No, they said where it was on our property that there wasn't much they could really do about it," she said.

They only have fire insurance, so they will not be covered if the boulder continues to slide down into their home.

"Yeah, I got told the house would eventually be in the road," she added.

Every time it rains, the family sees more mud supporting the boulder slide downhill, and they believe it is only a matter of time before they lose their home entirely.

If you are interested in helping the family, the number to reach them is 606-847-4067.

They are looking for someone to remove the boulder or help find them a new home.