Massive Asian carp roundup could be the first of many

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell witnessed Monday the experimental roundup that fisheries officials say could be the first of many.

Wildlife officials are completing an enormous harvest of invasive Asian carp from Kentucky Lake. An invasive species is an organism that causes ecological or economic harm in a new environment where it is not native.

“I am honored to join together with our federal, state and local partners to see first-hand the fish and wildlife research efforts taking place at Kentucky Lake to address the Asian carp population,” said Gov. Beshear. “Recreational fishing pours more than $1 billion each year into the state’s $11 billion tourism industry. Today’s efforts illustrate our commitment to ensuring Kentucky’s tourism industry and local economies can continue to thrive from the booming recreational fishing industry.”

The roundup mainly targets bighead and silver carp. Both bighead and silver carp devour plankton that form the base of the food chains. Those are two of the four invasive carp species collectively known as Asian carp in the U.S.

“Invasive Asian carp present a serious danger to Kentucky’s waters and our $1.2 billion fishing industry. I requested that the Trump administration deploy this advanced Unified Method here at Kentucky Lake, and it looks like it will be an important asset to protect our waters and our local economies,” said Senator McConnell. “Kentucky continues to lead the national fight against Asian carp, and I’m proud to work with local leaders, including Governor Beshear, Congressman Comer, Secretary Berry, and Judge White, to protect our communities, their workers, and their families.”

The Associated Press found that state and federal agencies together have spent roughly $607 million to stop Asian carp since 2004.