Mask safety called into question by emergency management official in W.Va.

The overall safety of some of the masks distributed by the state of West Virginia to first responders has been called into question by a county emergency management official.

Braxton County Director John Hoffman raised concerns that some of the 100,000 masks were not true N95 masks, which provide the most protection from COVID-19.

On Tuesday, state leaders admitted the masks they received did not live up to the gold standard recommended by the CDC, but added worldwide shortages of PPE created a major challenge.

Some of the masks sent to West Virginia had ear loops. First responders insist headbands, not ear loops, are the signature mark of the N95 mask that has been coveted during the crisis.

But state leaders said these masks, while not the top of the line, had been given temporary approval by the Food and Drug Administration to be used during the health crisis and equipment shortage.

“We wanted to get anything we could get our hands on, and the emails we received, obviously you are going to have some people who want the gold standard, as you said, but the people who had nothing were firemen going into people’s homes who were sick and had the flu and did not have a mask to put on. We got those to them,” said Jeff Sandy, Cabinet Secretary of the Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety.

Emails from the Braxton County Director Hoffman mentioned his concerns over staff safety. “(We have) Staff out there wearing these things right now, and they think they’re being protected for 95 percent of particulate out there,” one email said.

Another concern Hoffman raised was the possibility the items were counterfeit. The CDC also confirmed that in their communications with the company, Shanghai Dasheng, that the company’s items had been compromised by a counterfeiter.

According to a memo provided by DMAPS -- the Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety:

“On Friday, April 10, a West Virginia fire department chief advised DHSEM that he had watched a video conference with the W.Va. Professional Fire Chiefs Association and advised “the state had distributed several counterfeit N95s to the various county 911 directors.”

But the memo goes on to say that an investigation by DMAPS was able to certify that the masks in question did, in fact, come from Shanghai Dasheng in China.

In his Tuesday briefing, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice said, “We were scrambling in every direction trying to find masks. Our people, whether it be the Guard or DMAPS or whomever it was in this state, we absolutely dropped everything and tried to purchase anything and everything we could to be able to protect our people because our people had no protection.”

The governor went on to say, “I can tell you really and truly that people are getting beat on here that did a lot of good work.”

The president of the West Virginia Emergency Management Council Dean Meadows says that EMS directors “had no reason to believe that they were not true N95 masks,” and later in an email added that once the conversations about the masks started with other emergency management agencies Secretary Sandy “was very passionate in telling us to please not use the masks if we were not comfortable in doing so.”

Meadows said that prior to this PPE most county first responders and law enforcement agencies had no PPE available.

“No one is arguing the fact that head straps provide a better fit for a mask and that the CDC has made this apparent. That being said, many first responders and law enforcement officers have worn the masks with the ear loops and have had a very sufficient fit and the masks have performed well,” Meadows said.

Hoffman says in emails that first responders in Braxton County were directed not to use the masks.

"I've have ordered all of my emergency responders in my county to not use them except for last resort when they have nothing else," Hoffman wrote.

Tuesday at the Kanawha County Commission meeting commissioners voted to purchase 1,500 replacement masks.

The West Virginia Firemen’s Association released a statement Wednesday morning saying in part:

“The members of the West Virginia Firemen’s Association are deeply concerned to learn that personal protective equipment provided by the state to first responders does not meet NIOSH guidelines and therefore may expose its members to possible infection.”