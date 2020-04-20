Martin County man accused of sharing child sexual abuse material online

Officials with the Kentucky State Police Electronic Crime Branch arrested a Martin County man on Monday on charges relating to child sexual abuse material.

Officials said 23-year-old Casey Booth was arrested as part of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) investigation. The KSP Electronic Crime Branch began their investigation after, they said, Booth uploaded pictures of child sexual exploitation online.

Investigators went to the home of Casey Booth on Monday. They said they took the equipment used to facilitate the crime and took it to KSP’s forensic laboratory to examine it.

Booth was charged with 10 counts of possessing or viewing matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor (Class D felony), and one count of prohibited use of an electronic communication system to procure a minor (Class D felony). He was taken to the Big Sandy Regional Detention Center.

