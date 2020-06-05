Mark Stoops and Kentucky Wildcats march through Lexington to support protesters

We have seen athletes from across the country show their support for protesters, and Friday the University of Kentucky football team marched through downtown Lexington to show their support in the fight against social injustice.

Our sister station WKYT reports Kentucky Head Football Coach Mark Stoops and Director of Player Development Courtney Love led the team through downtown.

"Everybody needs to get off the bench and make a difference and stand for something," said Stoops. "We are not going to tolerate any more racism and social problems. We want to make a difference and be a part of the solution and that's why we are here."

They marched from the Hilton Hotel to the courthouse plaza wearing shirts that said "Black Lives Matter."

"This isn't a group, this is a bunch of ethnicities, a bunch of people that all come together as one. And I don't care who you are what your skin color is no matter what we will stand up against this injustice. No matter what, it is wrong, it is what happened but now we just have to move forward. The road is long, the road will have obstacles, but like I said we have a bunch of leaders here, we have a bunch of guys here who are here to make a stance and hear their voice and make a difference," said Offensive lineman Landon Young.

After Young finished speaking, Lexington Police Chief Lawrence Weathers wrapped up the march with this message for the Wildcats.

"Because of my profession and because of some of the things some people in my profession have done we are sorry. We have to make sure we make it right and when I see stuff like this I know the road even if it's hard we will have people to help lift us up," said Weathers.