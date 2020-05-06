March unemployment claims remain unsettled as frustrations mount

Some people say they are in desperate need of assistance as their unemployment claims remain unresolved.

Paula Simonton Alexander has not worked since March 19th. And living every day with no new income.

"I don't feel like we are in this together I feel like I'm in it alone,"

she said in reference to the way Governor Andy Beshear starts his daily briefings.

She lost her job as a part time substitute teacher and full time after school instructor for Fayette County Schools.

"I feel like all the doors are closed and locked. I feel like they are giving a misleading representation of what has happened with us."

But Tuesday came an explanation of what could be holding up so many claims.

Josh Benton with the Workforce Development Cabinet revealed that 95 percent of those not approved were because they identified that they were either discharged, fired, or they quit.

Simonton-Alexander says she has waited on hold for five through seven hours and been promised call backs that never came.

"I think what is equally important is that not only are they holding up our state unemployment dollars but they are holding up our CARE dollars."

She said she had savings to help but even that is running dry.

But others say they have nothing to help them through.

Simonton-Alexander says she has not been able to receive her $600 in CARES money either, because she has not been successful in finishing her initial state claim.

Her story is just one of many, including an email received Wednesday from a person who said they were promised they would receive an email from the state giving more detailed instructions and that email never came.

State officials said on Tuesday they believe nearly 600,000 Kentuckians are now on unemployment.