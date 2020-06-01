Many gather in Pikeville to rally for 'public grief'

Another protest was held at Pikeville City Park Monday. However people there are not calling it a protest, instead, they are calling it a rally for public grief.

People gathered this evening to share stories, learn about racism, and pray and grieve the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and others.

The event organizers are asking people to follow social distancing, spread out throughout the park, and bring signs in their support.

Police here in Pikeville will be joining the event. They want to stand together with the people.

“We wanna be down there for the people and they have a right to say what they want to say and that’s the way America is based on so we just want to do it peacefully and have a great gathering down there with them and let them get their part done and we’ll go right on with everyday functions," said Chief of Police Chris Edmonds

Organizer William Wheeler hopes this ignites the fire in people to want to see a change in this country.

“White people, in general, should speak up against racism because it's going to happen and if you know someone that’s doing it speak up behind closed doors because we can’t do it ourselves," said Wheeler.

Wheeler hopes people will get up and speak and just come out and support. He did say they may start walking the streets at some point tonight.