Many gather in Frankfort to talk about race relations Wednesday

Wednesday in Frankfort, people gather to talk about race relations in Kentucky and across the country.

Sister station WKYT reports it is all in the hopes that open dialogue will help lead to change across the world.

Focus on Race Relations recognizes past lynchings and violence against black people every year, but this year goes beyond that.

126 years ago, in 1894, black Frankfort resident Marshall Boston was accused of murder, but before he ever got his day in court, he was hanged from “The Singing Bridge”.

Leaders in Frankfort continue to recognize the crimes and welcome the community for an open discussion about race and improving relations between all people.

“Blacks can’t solve this problem by themselves, whites can’t solve this problem by themselves,” says Edward Powe with Focus on Race Relations Frankfort. “Both sides have to come together and agree to find a solution. If we can find ways to send men to the moon, then using all the technology that we have, we can find a way to solve this racial problem that’s been with us for 401 years.”

Governor Andy Beshear attended the conference today, showing support for change amid a time of tension not only here in Kentucky, but throughout the rest of the country.