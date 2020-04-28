Man's best friend: Dog stays by owners side following deadly accident

Officials say one dog stayed with his owner following a deadly accident, even alerting them to his location.

Monday night, the Powell County Search and Rescue Team was called out to look for a missing person.

The man, who was not identified, left home riding an ATV with his dog Stubby, and had not returned. When family members couldn't reach him, they called the team for help.

In a Facebook post, teams from Powell and Estill County quickly found the ATV, but no sign of the man or his dog.

They started searching the area when they heard Stubby barking, which led them to the victim, who had died after falling off a cliff.

Crews say the dog stayed by his owner's side the entire time and through the recovery before family members took him home.