Manchester woman pleads guilty for trying to smuggle drugs in a jail

A Manchester woman pleaded guilty on February 4th for attempting to smuggle drugs to a man in jail.

33-year-old Keisha Pelote said she went to FCI Manchester on September 14th to visit her husband who was in prison there.

While there, Pelote told staff members that she had to go to her car to change. When she was in her car, a correctional officer observed her looking suspicious. The officer alerted the K-9 unit, who then searched the car.

270 unopened buprenorphine and naloxone strips were found in the car.

Pelote was indicted in September 2019.

Her sentencing is scheduled for May 19th. She faces up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.