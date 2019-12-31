Manchester holds its first New Years' Eve celebration

It's the end of the year and it's time to celebrate. If you live in Manchester you no longer have to look for a place to bring in the New Years'.

Tuesday night, downtown Manchester will be blocked off to host it's first New Years' Eve celebration.

Food trucks, train rides, pony rides a live DJ and petting zoo are sure to give you plenty to do.

City manager, Tim Parks, says having this event is something the committee has wanted to do for a while. "We want to change the mindset of the community and be more modern."

All while keeping it close to home and affordable.

Heat lamps and fire pits are available to help keep everyone warm.

"We do the Manchester Music Fest so we are real community-oriented and we do a lot of events through the year so we figure this will be the first. And why go out and spend money in other places when we can spend it in our hometown," said Perks.

Hopefully making new memories for those in Manchester.

Festivities will go on until 1 a.m.