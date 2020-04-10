Manchester Baptist Church prepares for Easter drive-in service.

This Easter will not be a typical church service for churchgoers in Kentucky as many churches cancel in-person services due to coronavirus concerns.

Manchester Baptist Church wanted to do something different for Easter Sunday. The church plans to host a drive-in.

"We feel like that Easter is a time where basically people gather in churches, one of the big days of the church year," explained pastor Ken Bolin. "So, we felt like we needed to provide a meeting of the church. A type of Easter service that will meet the needs of our community but also worship," said Ken Bolin.

The pastor wanted to make sure everyone who attends will be safe.

"We're just trying to abided by the rules that we have been given and we just wanted to make sure that there's an opportunity for our people in our community in our church to worship the Lord," said Bolin.

The drive-in church service will be held at the Clay County Community Center on Sunday from 11:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

The safety guidelines the church will follow:

1. Do not exit your car at any time. You may crack your windows.

2. One family group living in one home per car.

3. One car per family, if possible, to ensure parking.

4. Plan to arrive a few minutes early to accommodate for six feet apart parking.