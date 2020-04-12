Manchester Baptist Church holds drive-in Easter service

Churches across the commonwealth have been asked to stop in-person services to slow the spread of the coronavirus. This left churches trying to find unique ways to give an Easter service.

Manchester Baptist Church held a drive-in service on Sunday at the Clay County Community Center.

"People started pulling and our deacons started showing them where they're supposed to park, all the sudden the sun popped out and it was just beautiful," said youth pastor Carl Varney.

This service was different from their traditional Easter service.

"I shot it down, I said we don't have the stuff to do this," church elder Ryan Cornett explained.

Cornett changed his mind after thinking about how they could put on the service.

"As time has gone on and we've been away from our church family longer and longer, I got to looking around and seeing if we could pull it off," Cornett said.

The church decided to hold the Easter service.

"A beautiful, beautiful service. Seeing people in their car windows singing along I couldn't hear and I miss that but I know they're singing the hymns and worshiping the Lord with me," Cornett explained. "Just getting to see folks smile and do the honking amen's it was really nice," said Cornett.

More than 30 cars showed up to the service and 60 people joined on Facebook Live.