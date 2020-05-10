Manchester Baptist holds Mother's Day drive-in service

Manchester Baptist Church held a drive-in Mother's Day service on Sunday.

"Really the best thing we can do right now because things have changed so quickly we just weren't ready to reopen and have services in the church building this morning," said church elder Ryan Cornett.

Not being able to hold services inside on Sunday morning did not stop them from celebrating moms.

"We can still honor mothers and families can still get together to honor mothers and so it is what is and thank God for mothers and thank God for the church," Cornett said.

Kelly McFall and her family attend Manchester Baptist Church, she spends Sunday morning listening to the sermon with her family.

"Just the hugs and the smiles and the I love yous from the kids is probably my favorite," McFall said.

McFall was also thinking about her mom on Sunday Morning.

"She is a seamstress and she just makes wonderful quilts and is just a wonderful mom very creative, very funny," McFall added.

The church usually gives out flowers to the oldest mom, the youngest mom, and the mom with the most children with her but this year they gave flowers to every mom as a thank you.

"This year we said we're going to give everyone a flower to show our appreciation," Cornett said.