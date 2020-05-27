Man who hanged effigy of Gov. Andy Beshear fired from job

A protester who participated in hanging an effigy of Kentucky’s governor at an armed rally on the State Capitol grounds has been fired from his job.

Neil Huffman Auto Group says it terminated the unidentified employee after an internal review.

The Louisville auto dealer says it “does not condone threats of violence in any form.”

The protester was identified by the Courier-Journal as Terry Bush.

His dismissal was confirmed by his wife, Patsy Bush, the newspaper reported.

On Tuesday, Gov. Andy Beshear said the group was trying to create “fear and terror.”

