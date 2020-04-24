Man wanted for murder in California arrested in Kentucky

Officials with the FBI out of Louisville say they arrested a man charged with murder out of California in Frankfort Thursday.

In a release, FBI officials say, Frederick McGowan, 59, was arrested on a federal charge of unlawful flight to avoid persecution.

California Police say McGowan shot and killed Earl Chiles in December of 2019 after an argument.

The arrest was in coordination with the Frankfort Police Department.

Another man, Phillip Morris, 29, was arrested for attempting to interfere with the arrest of McGowan.