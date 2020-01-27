Sheriff: Man wanted for deadly DUI crash found breaking into Pulaski County home

A man wanted for a deadly DUI crash last year in Russell County was found in Pulaski County Monday morning.

Police said Billy Wilson was caught trying to break into a house on Shafter Shipola Road. He had been on the run since his indictment in November.

The deadly crash happened on the Louie B. Nunn Parkway last May. Police said it was a head-on crash that involved three vehicles.

Wilson was charged with DUI but because of the backlog at the police lab and the time it takes to verify information, he was not indicted until months later. Since he was released on the DUI charges, his whereabouts were not known. Warrants on the murder, wanton endangerment and being a persistent felony offender were issued in November.

According to the Russell County Sheriff's Office, Wilson is accused of causing the death of Christopher Monnane of Nashville, Tennessee. Other people were injured in the crash as well.

In addition to the charges from the May 20 crash, Wilson will also face new charges in Pulaski County of resisting arrest, fleeing or evading police and failure to appear in Russell County District Court on December 9.

Wilson is now in the Pulaski County jail. Police said charges are pending against a second man from the initial break-in call. During the investigation, deputies found a third man, Brian Broyles, who had a parole violation warrant.