Man taken to hospital after morning stabbing incident

CROSS LANES, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A stabbing Tuesday morning sent one person to the hospital.
Metro dispatchers tell sister-station WSAZ it happened around 9:00 a.m. in the 5000 block of Shannon Drive in Cross Lanes, West Virginia.
Dispatchers say a man was taken to CAMC General in Charleston to be treated for his injuries.
Dispatchers believe the stabbing happened after a domestic situation.
A woman claimed her ex-boyfriend was breaking into her apartment.
A man was stabbed in the chest on a balcony. The woman told officials she acted in self-defense.
At this time no one is in custody.
Law enforcement is still at the scene of the stabbing.