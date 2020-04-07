Man taken to hospital after morning stabbing incident

A stabbing Tuesday morning sent one person to the hospital.

Metro dispatchers tell sister-station WSAZ it happened around 9:00 a.m. in the 5000 block of Shannon Drive in Cross Lanes, West Virginia.

Dispatchers say a man was taken to CAMC General in Charleston to be treated for his injuries.

Dispatchers believe the stabbing happened after a domestic situation.

A woman claimed her ex-boyfriend was breaking into her apartment.

A man was stabbed in the chest on a balcony. The woman told officials she acted in self-defense.

At this time no one is in custody.

Law enforcement is still at the scene of the stabbing.