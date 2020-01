A judge sentenced a man convicted of killing a U.S. marine.

Sister station WKYT reports a jury found Dawan Mulazim guilty of murder and robbery last fall.

Mulazim shot and killed Jonathan Price and injured Price's wife in 2014 after robbing them. A second man was involved in the robbery.

The judge sentenced Mulazim to life without parole for the murder and robbery, and to 78 years in prison on other charges.