Officials from the Jakes Branch Fire Department said they rescued a man from the North Fork Kentucky River on Saturday. It happened near Combs Road around 4:30 p.m.

The man slipped out of his kayak and could not swim. Other people he was kayaking with were able to call 911 as the man found a log to grab on to.

Officials with the fire department took a boat out, and rescuers were able to get him to safety without facing any injuries.