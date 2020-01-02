Lance Ward pleads guilty in Martin County triple murder case

Court officials tell WYMT Lance Ward is pleading guilty to three counts of murder.

Police say Ward shot and killed Derek James, Amber Lockard and Micah Sammons in March of 2018.

Ward was indicted on three counts of murder and two counts of first-degree robbery. The murders drew widespread attention and became one of WYMT's top stories of 2018.

Ward originally pleaded not guiltiy in June of 2018.

In 2019, prosecutors filed paperwork to seek the death penalty in the case.

Ward was scheduled to go before a grand jury in March of 2020.

The robbery charges were dismissed.

This is a developing story. Keep checking back to wymt.com for updates