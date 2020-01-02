Man missing at Grand Canyon for 11 days has been found alive

A man who had been missing at the Grand Canyon for 11 days has been found alive.

Martin Edward O’Connor of La Porte, Texas, was located Thursday and flown out of the canyon in a helicopter.

O’Connor was undergoing a medical evaluation. Authorities say O’Connor is in stable condition, but declined to release information on whether he suffered injuries from being missing during wintry conditions.

Rangers found O’Connor on the New Hance Trail, one of the most difficult trails on the canyon’s South Rim.

Before being located, O’Connor was last seen at a lodge in Grand Canyon Village on Dec. 22.

