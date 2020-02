Deputies said they arrested a man after he burglarized an outbuilding in Clay County, but was caught by the homeowners and held at gun point.

This all took place at a home off Paces Creek Road Sunday evening at about 8 p.m.

Officers said 34-year-old Johnathan Sizemore was intoxicated, and told them he had used methamphetamine earlier that day.

Sizemore is in the Clay County Detention Center and charged with 3rd degree burglary and public intoxication.