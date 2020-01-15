Man facing charges after child found unresponsive in Laurel County home

A Laurel County man is facing charges, accused of not properly taking care of an infant that ended up in the hospital.

Deputies with the Laurel County Sheriff's Office responded to a home on Sinking Creek Road in London Tuesday afternoon following a complaint of an unresponsive child.

When they got to the home, they found the four-month-old, who was taken to a local hospital and then flown to UK Medical Center in Lexington with a brain bleed.

During their investigation, police found out the child had allegedly fell headfirst onto a tile floor while with her father, Dennis Jimmy Bell, 21, of London.

We're told they also found that the child had fallen in a similar manner on three separate occasions and was never taken for treatment.

Bell is charged with wanton endangerment and is being held at the Laurel County Correctional Center.

We do not know the current condition of the child.