Man facing assault, animal cruelty charges following weekend arrest

One Laurel County man is facing multiple charges including assault and animal cruelty following a weekend arrest.

Just before 2:30 Saturday morning, deputies were called to a home on Sasser Road. When they got to the scene, they found a man, later identified as Michael Wagers, outside in the driveway under the influence of alcohol.

While investigating, deputies learned Wagers had allegedly grabbed a woman at the home, shoved her and hit her with his fist. He is also accused of grabbing the woman's pet pig and squeezing it with both hands.

Police say Wagers had digital scales covered in a white residue and several used and unused needles in his possession.

He is charged with assault, public intoxication, cruelty to animals and possession of drug paraphernalia.