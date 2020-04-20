Man denies issuing ‘call to arms’ against Governor Beshear

Kentucky State Police would not discuss security measures for Governor Andy Beshear after what appeared to be a threat against the governor on Facebook.

The comment made reference to the Second Amendment saying Beshear should be eliminated by “any means necessary.” The author later apologized.

Originally posted on a page created for discussion by the Boone County Neighborhood Group, the comments under the name Sean Bossman drew bipartisan condemnation over the weekend, including a tweet from Attorney General Daniel Cameron saying threats of violence are unacceptable.

Late Sunday night, Bossman posted an apology saying, "this was never meant as a threat toward the governor nor was it meant to be a call to arms to ask anyone else to harm the Governor."

In a statement, Sgt. Josh Lawson, commander of the KSP Public Affairs branch, said, “The Kentucky State Police does not comment on the level of security provided to protect the Governor, nor any inquiries that we receive regarding these efforts.”

When asked about the post, Governor Beshear praised his security detail.

“They provide security for me on a daily basis,” Beshear said during his Sunday briefing. “I fully trust them, they know what they're doing and I couldn't be in better hands.”

Included with his apology, Bossman said he had been "visited" by investigators and described their inquiry as "standard procedure" after the report of any "potential threat." He also said investigators have "cleared him of any wrongdoing," but KSP has not publicly confirmed that statement.

Bossman had not responded to a request for comment at the time of this article.