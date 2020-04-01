Man dead in Huntington shooting

A man shot Tuesday afternoon in Huntington has died, according to the Huntington Police Department.

Houston Cook, 20, of Huntington, is identified as the victim. He was taken to St. Mary's Medical Center where he later was pronounced dead.

The shooting was reported just after 2:30 p.m. in the 600 block of 30th Street.

Interim Huntington Police Department Chief, Ray Cornwell, said multiple people were inside the home where the shooting happened. He said investigators are working to determine their possible involvement in the incident.

A motive is unknown at this time.