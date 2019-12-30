Man killed following crash in Pike County

PHELPS, Ky. (WYMT) - A man is dead following a single-vehicle crash in Pike County Sunday afternoon.

Troopers with Kentucky State Police said the crash happened on Widows Branch in Phelps around 3:30 p.m.

The initial investigation determined Marty Blankenship was traveling west on Widows Branch when he lost control of his vehicle and hit a rock wall.

The Pike County Coroner's Office pronounced Blankenship dead at the scene.

Troopers believe no drugs or alcohol were involved in the crash, but blood toxicology reports are pending.

 
