Man convicted of sodomizing teen boy, pardoned by former Gov. Bevin now facing drug charges

A man convicted of sexually assaulting a teenage boy who was pardoned by former Governor Matt Bevin is in trouble with the law again.

Sister station WAVE reports Dayton Jones was indicted on drug charges Jan. 10 in Oldham County and bonded out of prison last Friday.

Back in 2014, Jones pleaded guilty of sodomizing a teen with a toy during a party that same year.

The teen had to have surgery after the attack.

Bevin did away with Jones’ 15-year sentence despite cries from the prosecutor who said there was a mountain of evidence against him and can’t believe he was pardoned.

"I was incredulous,” John Heck told WAVE 3 News Troubleshooter Natalia Martinez. “I didn't believe it until I saw the paperwork with my own eyes.”

The timeline of when Jones’ drug case was going on and the time frame in which Bevin commuted his sentence overlapped.