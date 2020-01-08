Man convicted for trafficking meth from Louisville to Knox, Laurel Counties

A Knox County man was convicted by a federal jury for trafficking methamphetamine and firearm charges Tuesday.

51-year-old Charles Warfield of Artemis traveled to Louisville and brought back 14 ounces of meth to Laurel and Knox Counties.

Warfield also attempted to trade meth for a .45 caliber handgun.

The Knox County Sheriff's Office, the Corbin Police Department and the ATF worked the investigation.

Warfield is scheduled to be sentenced on April 24.

He could face up to 40 years in prison and a $5 million fine for the meth conviction.

In addition, he could also face 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine for the firearm conviction.