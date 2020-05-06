Man charged with sexual assault for pursuing relationship with 15-year-old

A man is now facing sexual assault charges for having an inappropriate relationship with a 15-year-old girl.

The relationship came to light on January 8 when an officer traveled to the Logan County Child Advocacy Center for an interview with the victim.

After getting permission, the officer downloaded the victim’s instant message data from one of her Facebook accounts and found evidence of a sexual relationship between her and Timothy Burgess, 45, of Logan.

The officer discovered where Burgess admitted to having a sexual relationship with the victim along with other inappropriate, explicit messages.

According to the criminal complaint, in the messages Burgess admitted that he knew the relationship was ‘wrong’ and that if anyone found out, he would have to register as a sex offender.

The complaint also states that Burgess admitted to the victim that he knew it was wrong for a 45-year-old man to be in love with a 15-year-old girl but told the young girl she was very mature for her age.

To be allowed to stay with him at his home, officials say Burgess would have the victim say she was staying with his daughter. The victim told the officer when she would stay the night she would stay in Burgess’s bedroom.

The investigating officer says Burgess would threaten juvenile boys who were attempting to talk to the victim or had been in a previous relationship with the victim.

Burgess also convinced the victim he was going to marry her in three years, officials say.

Burgess is now in the Southwestern Regional Jail.