Man charged with attempted murder following Whitley County traffic stop

Two people are facing charges following a traffic stop in Whitley County.

Kentucky State Police were searching for a suspect in connection with a officer involved shooting in Knox County.

During the stop Tuesday night in the Poplar Creek community, the trooper noticed drugs in the vehicle as he approached it. When the driver was asked to get out of the car, he refused and attempted to leave the scene, hitting the trooper and dragging him for a short distance.

The trooper fired his weapon, hitting the driver, Randy Sullivan, 21.

He was flown to UK Hospital in Lexington with non-life threatening injuries. The trooper was not seriously hurt.

Sullivan is charged with attempted murder of a police officer, fleeing or evading police 1st Degree, wanton endangerment 1st Degree, trafficking in a controlled substance 1st Degree, felon in possession of a handgun and multiple traffic violations.

Linda Adams, 42, who was a passenger in the car, was charged with trafficking in a controlled substance 1st Degree and is currently being detained at the Whitley County Detention Center.

