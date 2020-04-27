Man charged with DUI after crashing car on Hal Rogers Parkway

Deputies from the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office said 40-year-old Scott Hibbard of Manchester was arrested Sunday afternoon after driving under the influence on Hal Rogers Parkway. Deputies said Hibbard crashed his car there.

When deputies got to the scene, they said Hibbard was sitting in the back seat of the car. Further investigation showed the car was driving westbound when it went off the roadway hitting seven sections of guard-railing and posts, destroying them. The engine was also ripped from the car.

Hibbard walked away uninjured and no other cars were involved in the crash. Hibbard is facing several charges including operating a motor vehicle under the influence and was taken to the Laurel County Correctional Center.

