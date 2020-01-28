Man charged in death, sexual assault of girl, 3, in Kentucky

By  | 
Posted:  | 
Updated: Tue 12:20 PM, Jan 28, 2020

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - Police in Kentucky have arrested a man in the 2018 death and sexual assault of a 3-year-old girl.

Lexington police spokeswoman Brenna Angel says officers on Monday charged 33-year-old Andrew Charles Buster Jr., with murder and sodomy.

A police statement says officers in December 2018 responded to an apartment where the girl was found unresponsive. She died at a hospital four days later.

The statement says the girl was under Buster's care while her mother was at work.

Buster is booked in the Fayette County Detention Center. 

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus