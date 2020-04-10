Man arrested on attempted murder charge after shots fired call in Warren County

A man is behind bars in Warren County and is accused of attempted murder.

Police say a caller told them a man was chasing someone in Old Morgantown while carrying a gun.

The man is identified as Davonte Bonds.

When the caller called police, they said Bond shot at them. Then a second caller said they called police and a bullet soon came through their house.

Bonds reportedly left the area in a red Ford truck where Bowling Green Police stopped Bonds. He gave them conflicting stories.

Bonds is charged with attempted murder, four counts of wanton endangerment and criminal mischief.