Man arrested on attempted murder charge after shots fired call in Warren County

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A man is behind bars in Warren County and is accused of attempted murder.
Police say a caller told them a man was chasing someone in Old Morgantown while carrying a gun.
The man is identified as Davonte Bonds.
When the caller called police, they said Bond shot at them. Then a second caller said they called police and a bullet soon came through their house.
Bonds reportedly left the area in a red Ford truck where Bowling Green Police stopped Bonds. He gave them conflicting stories.
Bonds is charged with attempted murder, four counts of wanton endangerment and criminal mischief.