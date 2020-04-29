Man arrested in Clay County, accused of shooting brother over tools

A man was arrested on Tuesday following a shooting in Clay County.

Troopers from Kentucky State Police Post 11 said Timmy Madden shot his brother Teddy Madden in the face.

Timmy Madden was charged with first-degree assault.

An arrested citation states Madden’s sister called 911 after the shooting happened. She told troopers the two brothers were arguing over tools.

When police arrived, they found Teddy Madden in a garage with a gunshot wound to the head. He was taken to UK hospital to be treated for his injuries.

His condition is not known at this time.