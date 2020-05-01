Bell County man accused of murdering brother

A Bell County man is behind bars after, deputies say, he murdered his family member.

According to a release from the Bell County Sheriff's Department, 41-year-old Wade Hughett, is charged with the murder of his older brother, 56-year-old Ward Hughett.

Deputies said they were called to the Beans Fork community around 10:40 Thursday night. When they arrived, they found Ward Hughett suffering from "serious trauma."

He died roughly seven hours later at Middlesboro ARH.

A warrant for Wade Hughett was issued Friday. He turned himself in around 6:00 p.m.

Wade Hughett is currently held at the Bell County Detention Center on $250,000 bond.