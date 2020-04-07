Man arrested for allegedly pointing a gun at a family

On Monday evening Knox county Deputieswere sent to a 911 call in the Gray community where 43-year-old Timmy Smith of Gray reportedly pointed a firearm at a woman and her three young children while threatening to kill them.

Deputies soon arrived to find Smith sitting inside a vehicle in the driveway of the home.

When approached by deputies, Smith refused to exit the vehicle or show his hands while obviously moving around and reaching for something inside the car.

He was repeatedly given commands to cooperate and show his hands, but refused. Deputies, making their way to the vehicle, forced the door open and removed Smith while he resisted.

Witnesses on scene stated that Smith and pointed a firearm while he stated he had no reservations in killing the family.

Timmy Smith was arrested and sent to the Knox County Detention Center and charged with first degree wanton endangerment, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, terroristic threatening, and public intoxication.