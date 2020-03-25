Man arrested after shooting in Leslie County

A shooting occurred at a home in Leslie County on Sunday.

Troopers with Kentucky State Police said 42-year-old Lannie Gibson and another person entered the home of Russell Allen Davidson.

Gibson is a convicted felon and police said he was in possession of a gun.

Court documents said while inside the house, multiple shots were fired.

Troopers said Gibson shot Davidson.

Other people were inside the home during the shooting.

Gibson was arrested with charges burglary of the first-degree, assault of the first-degree, wanton endangerment of the first-degree, and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.