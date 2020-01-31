Man arrested after police chase linked to Ashland bank robbery

A man accused of shooting at police during a police chase Wednesday morning has been linked to another crime.

According to Ashland Police, John Knotts, 34 of Pedro, Ohio, is accused of robbing the PNC Bank branch on Blackburn Avenue on Jan. 9. Click here to see that story.

Police say evidence they gathered as a result of the investigation Wednesday linked him to the incident.

Police say that Knotts was a passenger in a car driven by a fugitive out of West Virginia named Amanda Cochran. Police say she led them on a chase that started in Scioto County, Ohio, and ended in Greenup County, Kentucky. Click here for more.

After the chase, Knotts was taken to the Greenup County Detention Center. That's where he was served with new charges of robbery and receiving stolen property.

Police say the van he used during the Jan. 9 incident was stolen.