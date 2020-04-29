Man arrested after fleeing to West Virginia with stolen vehicle

A man is in custody after deputies in two counties pursued a stolen vehicle.

Putnam County dispatchers say the chase started around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday around the Pilot station.

Deputies pursued the 2010 tan Toyota minivan from Putnam County into Kanawha County.

The pursuit ended on Woodward Drive in the Sissonville area.

According to Putnam County deputies, the man arrested is Jonathan Cook, of Pennsylvania.

He is now facing a long list of charges including possession of a stolen vehicle, driving on a suspended license, felony fleeing in a vehicle and fleeing on foot.

Deputies tell WSAZ the pursuit began because the vehicle was reported stolen out of Pennsylvania.