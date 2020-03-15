Man arrested after allegedly killing wife, mother of 6 kids in Okla.

A 26-year-old mother of six in Oklahoma was found dead in her apartment, and her husband faces a murder charge.

Kendreen Jordan, 26, faces a first degree murder charge after he allegedly killed his wife and the mother of his six children, 26-year-old Geneva Jordan. (Source: Denton Police Department)

Geneva Jordan, a 26-year-old mother of six, was found dead Tuesday in her Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, apartment. Three of her children were inside when downstairs neighbor Rolando Travrzo heard screaming.

“We could hear everything. Chaos was breaking out. I heard her say, ‘Stop, OK, please.’ ... She would run and then scream,” he said.

Travrzo called police, who came to the apartment but heard nothing and left. It wasn’t until hours later that a family member came by and found Geneva Jordan’s body.

"She didn’t really deserve to die the way she did,” said Shawn Hill, a family member. “Not only losing Geneva is hard, but dealing with these little ones here, that’s what really makes it hard.”

The victim’s youngest child is 4 months old.

Police spent several days searching for Geneva Jordan’s husband, 26-year-old Kendreen Jordan, the only suspect in the case. He was arrested Thursday in Denton, Texas, and faces a first degree murder charge.

“It’s terrible on both sides of the family, even [Kendreen] Jordan’s side of the family because we both lost. They [the children] lost their mother and gonna lose their father because of this. Everyone is losing in this,” Hill said.

